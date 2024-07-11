Norden Group LLC Makes New $634,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

