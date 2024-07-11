Norden Group LLC Raises Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Valvoline by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Valvoline by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Mizuho began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

NYSE:VVV opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

