Norden Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,341,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 43.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

