Norden Group LLC Invests $515,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 2.6 %

KOF opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

