Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXG. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.13.

TSE TXG opened at C$22.61 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.97.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

