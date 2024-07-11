STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

STEP opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.37 and a 1-year high of C$4.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Rory John Will Thompson sold 7,900 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total value of C$32,864.00. In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$44,349.57. Also, Senior Officer Rory John Will Thompson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total value of C$32,864.00. Insiders have sold 32,814 shares of company stock valued at $132,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.