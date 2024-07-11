CIBC Increases Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$4.75

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at C$3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.30. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 42.83.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$422,550.00. In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$158,000.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$422,550.00. Insiders sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $643,350 in the last ninety days. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

Featured Stories

