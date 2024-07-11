Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLA. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Orla Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.31.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OLA opened at C$5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.05.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$53,211.00. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$53,211.00. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$387,972.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,467. Company insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.