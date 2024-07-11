Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at CIBC

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares upgraded Lundin Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.25 to C$27.75 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.50.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

TSE:LUG opened at C$22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$22.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753. Insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

