Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$181.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Stock Down 0.3 %
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lassonde Industries
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.