Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$181.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Lassonde Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

About Lassonde Industries

LAS.A stock opened at C$149.50 on Wednesday. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$103.52 and a 12 month high of C$159.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$458.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$146.80.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

