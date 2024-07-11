Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DPM. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DPM

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$11.95 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$12.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of C$166.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.428934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$68,310.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $683,972. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.