Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.67.

TSE:AIF opened at C$55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 205.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$35.29 and a 52-week high of C$55.93.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. Analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

