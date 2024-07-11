Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at ATB Capital

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.68.

AAV opened at C$9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In other news, Director Donald M. Clague bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

