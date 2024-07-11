Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at CIBC

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WPM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

NYSE WPM opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 593.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,608,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,231 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 498,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

