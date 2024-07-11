ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.07.

ARC Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$18.02 and a 52 week high of C$26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total value of C$619,913.97. In related news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 17,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.65, for a total value of C$446,181.75. Also, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total transaction of C$619,913.97. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,705 shares of company stock worth $3,029,226. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

