AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 1.4 %

VLVLY stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

