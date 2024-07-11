Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$188.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$184.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$183.14.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.5 %

TSE:CNR opened at C$161.50 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$167.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$170.95.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.