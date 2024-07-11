Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 target price on Altus Group in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.67.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$55.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$55.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. Analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

