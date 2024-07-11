Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BANC opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

