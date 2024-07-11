Brett Sandercock Sells 1,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00.

ResMed Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $192.36 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.30.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ResMed by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

