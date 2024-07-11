Shelley Webb Sells 5,732 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PD opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 58,951 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,442 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 236,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

