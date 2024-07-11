Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 6,562 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,364.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,740.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,262 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,959 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23.

On Thursday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 830 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,441.70.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865.00.

PINE stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.71 million, a PE ratio of -377.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

