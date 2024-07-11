Ryan Schaffer Sells 75,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $289,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Ryan Schaffer sold 2,443 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $3,273.62.

On Monday, June 3rd, Ryan Schaffer sold 5,046 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $7,569.00.

EXFY opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

