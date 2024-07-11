Richard Lampen Purchases 125,000 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) COO Richard Lampen purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,167,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,228.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Richard Lampen purchased 30,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 964,280 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,563,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 961,592 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 423,875 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 209,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

