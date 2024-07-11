Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 19,915 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 82.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,099,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,099,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000 over the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JANX stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

