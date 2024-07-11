Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 5,333 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,797,408.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,797,408.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,067,555 shares of company stock valued at $26,983,738 and have sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

