Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Alphabet by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,710,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,644,000 after purchasing an additional 654,278 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,733,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 129,502 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16,618.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,392,000 after purchasing an additional 830,947 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.06.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $191.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.