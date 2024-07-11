Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 212.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,198.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $28.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cross Country Healthcare

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.