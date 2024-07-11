Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $55,411.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $39,621.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,427 shares of company stock worth $736,715. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

