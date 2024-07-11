Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

