MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,497,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,943,000 after buying an additional 707,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,155,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,394,000 after purchasing an additional 377,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,797,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 338,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $2,079,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $638.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%.

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.