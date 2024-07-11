Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 144.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,341,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Thermon Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after buying an additional 533,474 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THR shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $97,048.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermon Group news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $97,048.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,499.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,910 shares of company stock worth $462,849. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

THR opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

