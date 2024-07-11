Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $70,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $70,822.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,611 shares of company stock valued at $386,098 in the last 90 days. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

