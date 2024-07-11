Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $255,000 in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,093,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $5,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:SPHR opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.