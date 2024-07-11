Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 773.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Sanofi by 30.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,358 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 13.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

About Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.