Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 3,529 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 586.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after buying an additional 608,769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bread Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 86,315 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bread Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,954,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 79,373 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Bread Financial by 38.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFH. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BFH stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.