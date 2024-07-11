Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

First Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of THFF stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). First Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

