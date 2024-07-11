Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $281,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 304,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marqeta by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

