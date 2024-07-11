Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $150.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.78.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

