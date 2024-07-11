Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 934 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 559,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

