Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider's stock. Roth Mkm's price target indicates a potential upside of 36.44% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at $110,213,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,901 shares of company stock worth $5,834,807. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 55.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

