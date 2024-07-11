Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.86.

Sunoco stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.31. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $761,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,036,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

