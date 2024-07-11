Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Centene by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

