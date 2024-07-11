Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.50.
Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Welltower by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,748,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,079 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $309,917,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Read More
