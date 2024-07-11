Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $570.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

