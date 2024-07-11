Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,890,768,000 after purchasing an additional 691,497 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,835,000 after purchasing an additional 868,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

