Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $503.87.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $396.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,023,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

