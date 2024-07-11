StockNews.com Downgrades Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 112,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 79,104 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,309,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

