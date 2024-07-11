Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 828 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

