Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,515,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,515,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

